Northern New England readies for Pride celebrations

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Portland will host the annual Pride celebration of the city's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied community.



A parade will begin at noon Saturday and travel from Monument Square through Deering Oaks Park.



The organization Pride Portland! says the goal is to bring people together to celebrate the movement's achievements and history.



Another goal is to raise awareness of the work that still needs to be done.



The annual Pride festival will follow the parade beginning at 1 p.m. in Deering Oaks Park.



The event will include drag queen story time with Cherry Lemonade.



Portland's first pride festivities took place in 1986.

