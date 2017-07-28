No toying around as King thanks McCain

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) — Just hours after the Senate rejected a bill that would have repealed parts of the Affordable Care Act Friday, Senator Angus King (I-Maine) took to Facebook to praise Senator John McCain who was one of only three Republicans who broke party ranks to shoot down the bill.

McCain along with Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) were the three Republicans to upset the future of the so-called "skinny repeal" bill.

King says of McCain, "It's easy to stand up to your opponents, but it's hard to stand up to your friends".

King says a friend gave him a mint condition John McCain action figure which King then gave to McCain him late Thursday evening.

