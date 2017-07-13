No regrets from man who dumped bedbugs at city hall

Charles Manning explains his reasons for dumping bedbugs at Augusta City Hall (Photo: Joe Phelan/Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The 74-year-old man who dumped a cup of live bedbugs in the Augusta City Center last month said he did it because the city wasn’t adequately addressing his complaints about substandard housing. And he doesn’t regret his actions, even though he is now homeless as a result.

“I pulled out the cup and said, ‘Here, help yourself,’ ” Charles Manning said during an interview at a coffee shop Tuesday. “I reached in my bag and pulled out the cup and I opened it up and put it on the counter, just to let (the code enforcement officer) know this is what I had to put up with for four, six months.”

