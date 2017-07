No place for Bradley on retooled Celtics

The 2017 Eastern Conference Finals would be Avery Bradley's last campaign with the Celtics before being traded to the Detroit Pistons (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Detroit Pistons have acquired guard Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics for forward Marcus Morris.



Detroit also receives a 2019 second-round draft pick, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade had not been announced.



Bradley's arrival gives the Pistons a replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had been a restricted free agent. Detroit is renouncing the rights to Caldwell-Pope.



Bradley averaged 16.3 points per game last season for the Celtics, but he's no longer needed in Boston. The Celtics are adding All-Star forward Gordon Hayward. Morris averaged 14 points for Detroit.



ESPN first reported the trade was being finalized.

© 2017 Associated Press