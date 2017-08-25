No one hurt in forced landing of amphibious plane off Cape Neddick

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CAPE NEDDICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — No one was hurt Friday when a small plane was forced to land off the coast of Cape Neddick, police in York said.

Dispatch got a call around 3:15 p.m. from a person on Short Sands Beach. The caller reported seeing a small plane skip the water a couple times and appear to go into the trees.

Emergency crews then spotted the amphibious plane in the water, which appeared to be under tow from a boat.

Police said York Harbor Master personnel made contact with the pilot and confirmed no one was trapped or injured.

According to an initial investigation conducted by officials, the plane was launched from a large luxury boat anchored off of Short Sands Beach. Shortly after taking off it likely developed mechanical problems, thus forcing the pilot to land in the water.

The plane was towed a short distance back to the boat it was launched from.

The case was referred to the FAA for further investigation.

