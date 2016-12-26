Nine ways to make use of the Christmas tree after the holiday

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

Here are a some ideas for disposing of your Christmas tree in the greenest possible way. Be sure to take off all the decorations before you try these.

1. Prop it up and hang food for the birds on it. Tree farmer Walter Gooley suggests suet, aka animal fat. The low-rent version of that comes from the butcher’s trimmings at your local supermarket, or you can pick up bricks of it at places like Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth. Maine Audubon staff naturalist Doug Hitchcox suggests hanging homemade edible decorations on the tree – pine cones rolled in peanut butter and then seed mix. Even if you don’t hang anything for them to eat, the birds will appreciate it. “It’s almost like creating habitat,” Hitchcox says. “Birds are going to look at that as shelter.”

2. Deposit the tree in your own home compost heap (or start one with the tree carcass). You can break it down by cutting it up, but to really jump-start the process, Mike Skillin, owner of Skillins Greenhouses, suggests burning the tree in your firepit (he means outdoors!) and then using the ashes as part of your compost.

