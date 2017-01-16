N.H. police warn school parents of lollipops laced with marijuana

Portsmouth Police Department (Photo: Portsmouth Police Department, WCSH)

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (AP) — Police are warning parents in Portsmouth to be on the lookout for lollipops laced with THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police released this photo of a pot-laced lollipop confiscated from a high school student.

The Portsmouth Herald reports parents were told on Friday that lollipops laced with the drug are appearing in the community. They also resemble regular blow-pop lollipops.

Police provided a picture of a yellow lollipop seized at Portsmouth High School. It’s covered by a plain transparent wrapper and is tied with a red wire.

Police Capt. Frank Warchol says they’re investigating. He says a youth student who had a pot-laced lollipop will be prosecuted through the confidential juvenile justice system.

Warchol warns more tainted candies could be “floating around out there.”

School officials are encouraging parents to be vigilant.



