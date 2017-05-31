NH police investigate death of young women found with stab wounds

CONCORD, NH (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Concord are investigating the death of a 23 year-old women they found stabbed in a car Tuesday.

Police say the responded to a 911 call of a person hurt in a car at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday at 369 North State Street in Concord.

Police say Sabrina Marie Galusha had been stabbed. She was taken to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

NH police say they think an incident happened outside the Penacook Place Apartments at 36 Pinehurst street in Concord.

NH medical examiner will autopsy the body to detemine the cause of death.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the death to contact Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

