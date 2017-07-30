NH man dies after high-speed chase ends in fiery crash near Maine border

MILTON, NH (NEWS CENTER) — A 28-year-old man from Rochester, New Hampshire is dead after a police chase that ended with the man crashing and his stolen car catching fire.

On Sunday around 8:00 p.m. police in Milton, New Hampshire tried to arrest Sean York for several outstanding felony warrants.

Police say York learned police were after him and he took off in a 2016 Chrysler 200, which was stolen.

Police say they tried to stop him but York sped onto Route 16 heading south. In between exit 17 and 18, police say York's car slid from the road, rolling over and catching fire.

Sean York died at the scene of the crash. No one else was in the car.

New Hampshire Police continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone that may have further information to contact Trooper First Class Thomas Conlon at (603) 223-8614 or email at thomas.conlon@dos.nh.gov.

