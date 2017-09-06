NH man covers cost of stolen donations

(NEWS CENTER) -- After seeing video of someone stealing from a donation bin, a man from New Hampshire has come forward to cover the cost of what was taken.

Robert Lang of Newton, NH says he felt angry when he watched this video of a man emptying bottles from a donation bin in Hiram. The bottles were donated to help 19-year old James Day pay for experimental treatment for a brain tumor.

38-year-old Eric Dorf of Westbrook has been charged with theft and is accused of taking more than $300 worth of donations.

Lang made the decision on Wednesday to write a check for the missing $300 worth of bottles. He doesn't know James Day or his family, but still wanted to cover the cost of what was taken.

Day, who is being treated in Florida, could not be more thankful. "It's amazing, it just shows how many great people there are out in the world," says Day.

Those who would like to donate to James Day's treatment costs can mail a check (made out to James Day) to 196 Derby Barn Road Hiram, Maine 04041, or you can drop off bottles at the donation bin at the End of Derby Barn Road in Hiram.

