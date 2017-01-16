WCSH
NH man arrested with multiple pounds of marijuana by troopers

NEWS CENTER and Kyle Walton , WCSH 10:59 PM. EST January 16, 2017

LEBANON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- State Police stopped Patrick Bradley, of Windham, NH, on Monday in Lebanon.

After searching Bradley's vehicle State Troopers discovered a lot of marijuana.

According to Maine State Police, 7.7 pounds of marijuana was in vacuum sealed baggies.

Maine State Police arrested Bradley for felony drug trafficking.

Bradley was transferred to York County Jail -- his bail amount has been set at $5,000

 

 

