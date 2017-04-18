NH Governor signs bill requiring schools to notify parents before teaching sex ed

Empty classroom (Photo: Lee Blankenship, (c) Lee Blankenship)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed legislation requiring schools to give parents two weeks' notice before teaching sex education.

Sununu says the bill is consistent with his "longtime support" for measures that "empower" parents' involvement in their kids' education.

At least 22 states require parental notification before teaching sex or HIV education. New Hampshire's bill will not require parental consent, but parents can opt their children out of certain lessons.

The bill takes effect in mid-June. It requires school districts to adopt a policy for parental notification of any course materials related to sex education or human sexuality. Republican Rep. Victoria Sullivan, the prime sponsor, says it's not intended to affect lessons beyond health or biology classes.

“This bipartisan legislation is consistent with my longtime support for measures that further empower parents’ involvement in their child’s education. New Hampshire is now joining with 22 other states and the District of Columbia in ensuring school districts allow parental involvement when sensitive topics and materials are discussed in the classroom. It is important to let parents know what students are learning and this bill encourages clear and open lines of communication regarding curriculum content in this important area," Governor Sununu wrote in a statement.

