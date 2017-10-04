WCSH
N.H. brush fire may have been caused by a meteor, theory claims

Associated Press , WCSH 8:00 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — A brush fire near the popular Lost river Gorge and Boulder Caves in New Hampshire has spread to over 20 acres and closed part of a hiking path along the Appalachian Trail.

Firefighters say the fire started on a cliff in Kinsman Ridge over the gorge Tuesday morning and spread overnight. They aren't sure of the cause; one theory is that it might have been caused by a meteor. Crews have been dropping water from helicopters, including a Blackhawk.

Fire officials estimate it could take several days to put out the fire, which is in rugged terrain.

Lost River Gorge was closed Tuesday as a precaution, but reopened Wednesday.

Forest officials closed part of the Kinsman Ridge Trail and surrounding areas.

© 2017 Associated Press


