N.H. Attorney general to present findings of pursuit, shooting

NEWTON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's attorney general is going to be discussing the case of a man who led Massachusetts state troopers on a 40-mile, hour-long car chase into New Hampshire, where he was killed in a shootout.

Michael Brown, of Presque Isle, Maine, died of a gunshot wound to the neck in June in the town of Newton, just across the state line.

Authorities say police in Malden, Massachusetts, pursued Brown. They recognized he was wanted in Maine in connection with sexual assault, firearms and stolen motor vehicle charges.

Police said Brown fired shots at troopers and went the wrong way on Interstate 495.

Brown crashed into a tree in Newton. Authorities said the troopers then opened fire. No troopers were injured.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald was scheduled to speak in Newton on Wednesday afternoon.

© 2017 Associated Press