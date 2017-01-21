Next storm arrives late Monday into Tuesday

An area of low pressure will move near the New England coast, late Monday into Tuesday.

Right now, we're still looking at a mixed bag of precipitation. I think the best chances of seeing the most accumulating snow will be in the mountains and into Western Maine. The air will likely be colder here for much of Tuesday. There is the possibility of seeing close to 6" of snow in these locations. Elsewhere, we will probably see a change from snow to an icy/snow/rain mix for interior regions. An icy mix to all rain will be possible for the immediate coast. However you look at it, it will be a messy day, especially for the morning commute.

We are still about two and a half days away from the event. Some changes still could happen! You'll want to stay with us all weekend long and into Monday for the latest updates and tweaks to the forecast. Be sure to download our WCSH or WLBZ mobile apps, to check the weather on the go!

Have a great day!

Cory

