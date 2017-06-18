NEWS CENTER tries to walk like an Egyptian

When a mummy is wrapped in toilet paper, it's more likely to inspire giggles than screams

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A mummy movie for daddy. That's one of the many choices competing for your family's entertainment dollars at the theater this Father's Day. But it may not be the best choice.

Neither critics nor fans seemed very impressed with "The Mummy" starring Tom Cruise. Made for a reported budget of about $125 million, the horror remake was meant to launch a new series of interconnected monster movies. But that plan got off to a shaky start when "The Mummy" underperformed with opening weekend box office returns of about $32 million and a second place finish behind "Wonder Woman."

With no stars, no budget and a costume made out of toilet paper, NEWS CENTER tried its hand at making a better mummy movie. And you can watch our version for free.

© 2017 WCSH-TV