NEWS CENTER nominated for market-leading 14 New England Emmy Awards

NEWS CENTER has been nominated for a market-leading 14 Boston/New England Emmy Awards.

Nominees were announced Tuesday night during the 40th NATAS New England chapter nomination party in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Winners will be honored during a ceremony on June 2 in Boston.

» Full list of 2017 New England Emmy nominees

40th BOSTON/NEW ENGLAND EMMY® Award Nominations

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT BUSINESS/CONSUMER

Monhegan Brewing Company – Devin Crawford, Photographer/Editor – WCSH “207”

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL PROGRAM/SPECIAL

Return to Pearl Harbor – Ryan Adair, Executive Producer; John Blunda, Photographer; Karen Araiza, Executive Producer – WCSH

SOCIETAL CONCERNS PROGRAM/SPECIAL

Service & Sacrifice: Stories of Maine veterans ⑴ ⑵ ⑶ ⑷ ⑸ ⑹ ⑺ – Tory Ryden, Producer; Ryan Adair, Executive Producer – WCSH

MAGAZINE FEATURE/SEGMENT

Can-Am 250 – Bill Green , Reporter/Writer; Kirk Cratty , Photographer/Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”

Three Sheets to the Wind – Bill Green, Reporter/Writer; Kirk Cratty, Photographer/Editor – WCSH "Bill Green's Maine"

MAGAZINE PROGRAM/SPECIAL

Bill Green’s Maine – Bill Green, Reporter/Writer; Kirk Cratty, Photographer/Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”

PROMOTION NEWS PROMO-CAMPAIGN

No one covers Maine like NEWS CENTER – Jennifer Woodruff, Executive Producer – WCSH

COMMERCIAL

I, Potato Chip – Jennifer Woodruff, Executive Producer – WCSH

EDITOR PROGRAM

I Push Buttons and Create Magic – Kirk Cratty, Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”

PHOTOGRAPHER-PROGRAM

Three Sheets to the Wind – Kirk Cratty, Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO TIME LIMIT

The Empress of the Lights – Devin Crawford, Photographer/Editor - WCSH “207”

VIDEO JOURNALIST

A Cousin’s Run – Rob Nesbitt , Videojournalist – WCSH

Bowling for 90s: Age is Just a Number – Katharine Bavoso, Videojournalist – WCSH

Chris Costa – Chris Costa, Videojournalist – WCSH

