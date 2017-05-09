WCSH
NEWS CENTER nominated for market-leading 14 New England Emmy Awards

Liam Nee, WCSH 3:02 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

NEWS CENTER has been nominated for a market-leading 14 Boston/New England Emmy Awards.

Nominees were announced Tuesday night during the 40th NATAS New England chapter nomination party in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Winners will be honored during a ceremony on June 2 in Boston.

» Full list of 2017 New England Emmy nominees

40th BOSTON/NEW ENGLAND EMMY® Award Nominations

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT BUSINESS/CONSUMER

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL PROGRAM/SPECIAL

  • Return to Pearl HarborRyan Adair, Executive Producer; John Blunda, Photographer; Karen Araiza, Executive Producer – WCSH

SOCIETAL CONCERNS PROGRAM/SPECIAL

  • Service & Sacrifice: Stories of Maine veterans   – Tory Ryden, Producer; Ryan Adair, Executive Producer – WCSH

MAGAZINE FEATURE/SEGMENT

  • Can-Am 250Bill Green, Reporter/Writer; Kirk Cratty, Photographer/Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”
  • Three Sheets to the Wind – Bill Green, Reporter/Writer; Kirk Cratty, Photographer/Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”

MAGAZINE PROGRAM/SPECIAL

  • Bill Green’s MaineBill Green, Reporter/Writer; Kirk Cratty, Photographer/Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”

PROMOTION NEWS PROMO-CAMPAIGN

  • No one covers Maine like NEWS CENTERJennifer Woodruff, Executive Producer – WCSH

COMMERCIAL

  • I, Potato ChipJennifer Woodruff, Executive Producer – WCSH

EDITOR PROGRAM

  • I Push Buttons and Create MagicKirk Cratty, Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”

PHOTOGRAPHER-PROGRAM

PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO TIME LIMIT

  • The Empress of the LightsDevin Crawford, Photographer/Editor - WCSH “207”

VIDEO JOURNALIST

