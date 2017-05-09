NEWS CENTER nominated for market-leading 14 New England Emmy Awards

NEWS CENTER has been nominated for a market-leading 14 Boston/New England Emmy Awards.
Nominees were announced Tuesday night during the 40th NATAS New England chapter nomination party in Dedham, Massachusetts.
Winners will be honored during a ceremony on June 2 in Boston.
40th BOSTON/NEW ENGLAND EMMY® Award Nominations
NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT BUSINESS/CONSUMER
- Monhegan Brewing Company – Devin Crawford, Photographer/Editor – WCSH “207”
HISTORICAL/CULTURAL PROGRAM/SPECIAL
- Return to Pearl Harbor – Ryan Adair, Executive Producer; John Blunda, Photographer; Karen Araiza, Executive Producer – WCSH
SOCIETAL CONCERNS PROGRAM/SPECIAL
- Service & Sacrifice: Stories of Maine veterans ⑴ ⑵ ⑶ ⑷ ⑸ ⑹ ⑺ – Tory Ryden, Producer; Ryan Adair, Executive Producer – WCSH
MAGAZINE FEATURE/SEGMENT
- Can-Am 250 – Bill Green, Reporter/Writer; Kirk Cratty, Photographer/Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”
- Three Sheets to the Wind – Bill Green, Reporter/Writer; Kirk Cratty, Photographer/Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”
MAGAZINE PROGRAM/SPECIAL
- Bill Green’s Maine – Bill Green, Reporter/Writer; Kirk Cratty, Photographer/Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”
PROMOTION NEWS PROMO-CAMPAIGN
- No one covers Maine like NEWS CENTER – Jennifer Woodruff, Executive Producer – WCSH
COMMERCIAL
- I, Potato Chip – Jennifer Woodruff, Executive Producer – WCSH
EDITOR PROGRAM
- I Push Buttons and Create Magic – Kirk Cratty, Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”
PHOTOGRAPHER-PROGRAM
- Three Sheets to the Wind – Kirk Cratty, Editor – WCSH “Bill Green’s Maine”
PHOTOGRAPHER NEWS-NO TIME LIMIT
- The Empress of the Lights – Devin Crawford, Photographer/Editor - WCSH “207”
VIDEO JOURNALIST
- A Cousin’s Run – Rob Nesbitt, Videojournalist – WCSH
- Bowling for 90s: Age is Just a Number – Katharine Bavoso, Videojournalist – WCSH
- Chris Costa – Chris Costa, Videojournalist – WCSH
