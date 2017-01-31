NEWS CENTER in :60

(NEWS CENTER) — These are today's top headlines in under 60 seconds.
- Gov. LePage says he is considering suing the federal government because it takes so long to process asylum seekers. He says it costs the state too much money.
- Police in Sanford are releasing more details on a missing woman who friends say is a recently relapsed alchoholic. Kerry Rear was last seen 9 days ago at stores in Sanford, disoriented, wet and barefoot.
- Drug agents say they've seized 8 pounds of heroin from two accused drug traffickers in Maine's largest heroin bust ever. That's almost $2 million worth.
- The Boy Scouts of America says it will now allow transgender children into the program. It says states and communities are changing how gender is defined.
- The Boston Celtics staged a heartwarming homecoming last night for a soldier and his suprised family. His mother's emotions moved the crowd, which gave the family a standing ovation.
- We're getting 1-3 inches of snow starting tomorrow morning…and the commute could be messy.
