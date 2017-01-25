NEWS CENTER in 60: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

NEWS CENTER -- Two administration officials say President Trump is expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and review proposals to restrict the flow of refugees into the United States, especially those from war torn countries like Somalia. Of course Maine has a big Somali community, and people here now are worried they won't be able to get their families out of danger.

Governor LePage is clarifying comments he made saying cities, specifically Portland are breaking the law by giving "general assistance" to people he refers to as illegal immigrants.LePage now says he was referring to past violations.

The people he is referring to are actually asylum seekers who are waiting for the U.S. government to take action on their applications. The governor says if cities want to give asylum seekers benefits they should come up with the money and not use state funds.

Petitions have been turned in to let Maine people vote on expanding Medicaid, forcing an issue the Governor has been fighting.

Maine State Police say they have arrested a Wales man who is charged with stealing large amounts of electricity from Central Maine Power Co. for his home.

