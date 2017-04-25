NEWS CENTER honored with two regional Murrow Awards

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) — Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners for 2017 were announced Tuesday by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), and NEWS CENTER was honored with two.

Murrow became well known for his reporting on CBS during World War II and is considered by many to be among the pioneer journalists of TV broadcasting. Since 1971, the RTDNA has recognized outstanding achievements in electronic journalism that embody Murrow's excellence in the profession.

Anchor/reporter Caroline Cornish and photojournalist Devin Crawford won the award for Excellence in Innovation for their "Media Bias" report, which aired during the 2016 election cycle on NEWS CENTER's magazine show 207. Caroline and Devin attempted to show the many decisions reporters make every day that could impact whether a story is seen as biased and acknowledge that, sometimes, reporters make mistakes.

Photojournalist Kirk Cratty won the award for Feature Reporting for "The Final Notch," an emotionally gripping and personal story which aired last October on NEWS CENTER's human-interest and outdoors program Bill Green's Maine. Kirk's photo essay takes the viewer to the final leg of an Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, who culminates his trek with a climb up Mt. Katahdin using a walking stick left behind by a "trail angel" – one who never got the chance to complete the 2,189-mile journey.

Kirk, Caroline and Devin's work will now be considered for national Murrow Awards, which are recognized at an event each October in New York City.

