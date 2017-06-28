Newly placed 10 Commandments statue at Ark. State Capitol destroyed by car

Destroyed 10 Commandments monument, Chris Ross

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Less than 24 hours after a controversial 10 Commandments monument was placed at the Arkansas State Capitol, it has been destroyed.

According to Chris Powell with the Secretary of State's Office, a 32-year-old man drove through the statue around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday while filming on his cell phone.

The car has been towed and the man surrendered. He has been taken to a local hospital. A perimeter fence has been installed for safety reasons and cleanup.

Some idiot in my home state broke all 10 commandments at the same time. He wasn't Moses and it wasn't Mt. Sinai. https://t.co/r8hXrJ32JZ — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 28, 2017

An active investigation by Capitol police is underway, and no other information has been released at this time.

