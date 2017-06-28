Newly placed 10 Commandments statue at Ark. State Capitol destroyed by car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Less than 24 hours after a controversial 10 Commandments monument was placed at the Arkansas State Capitol, it has been destroyed.
According to Chris Powell with the Secretary of State's Office, a 32-year-old man drove through the statue around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday while filming on his cell phone.
The car has been towed and the man surrendered. He has been taken to a local hospital. A perimeter fence has been installed for safety reasons and cleanup.
An active investigation by Capitol police is underway, and no other information has been released at this time.
