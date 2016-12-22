Newcomers get help preparing for winter

(NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers know what winter in this area looks like, but the snow is a shocking sight for asylum seekers who are spending their first winter here.

Nancy Markowitz mentors families that have come from countries in Africa and the Middle East. When the snow began to fall, she said the calls for boots and other winter gear came pouring in.

Nancy was able to fill all her requests for boots this year thanks to Maine-based shoe story Lamey Wellehan.

Its stores have donation bins and customers help contribute to the thousands of pairs of shoes and boots the company gives out each year.

If you are interested in donating footwear, the folks at Lamey Wellehan say their biggest need is for kids' boots and shoes.

