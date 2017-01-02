New year, new resolutions for Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The start of 2017 means New Year's resolutions. It may not surprise you that one of the most popular resolutions this year is to get healthy.

Gym floors in Portland were packed today with people getting a jump start on their fitness goals.

World Gym employees say this time of year is their busiest when it comes to people signing up for new memberships. It's a boost that's good for business, but a University of Scranton study says it probably won't last long. The data says only 8% of people are actually successful in sticking to a resolution for the long haul.

View the results of the study here: http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/

