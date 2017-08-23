New rules coming to Maine shrimp fishery, if it ever reopens

(Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright – 2015 Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - New rules could be coming to Maine's shuttered shrimp fishery in the event that it one day reopens.

Maine shrimp, also called Northern shrimp, have been under a fishing moratorium since 2013. Scientists say their populations have plummeted due to inhospitable environmental conditions such as warming oceans.

An arm of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is meeting on Aug. 31 to consider proposals to improve the management of the fishery in the future.

The commission says options include state-by-state allocations, new accountability measures and the use of tools to avoid harvesting small shrimp.

Fishermen previously brought the shrimp to shore in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. They were a popular winter seafood item until the shutdown and have been mostly unavailable to consumers since.

