New Hampshire woman killed in motor vehicle collision

HAMPTON, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) - A 32-year-old woman was killed Saturday night in a New Hampshire car crash involving two vehicles.

Around 11:50 p.m., the Hampton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on the Route 1 southbound interchange ramp to Route 1 north in Hampton. The team was assisted by the New Hampshire State Police Troop-A and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, due to the severity of the accident.

Preliminary investigation shows Keith Rogers, 61 from Voluntown, Conn., was traveling southbound on the northbound ramp to Route 1 north when his 1997 Dodge Dakota truck impacted a 2007 Kawasaki EX 250 motorcycle head-on.

Dawn Houston-Fields, 32 from Greenland, N.H., was operating the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where she later died.

The Route 1 northbound interchange ramp was closed for approximately four hours as police investigated.

