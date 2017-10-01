New giant pumpkin state record

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A new record was set today during the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the 10th annual Damariscotta PumpkinFest.

Elroy Morgan of Charleston set this new state record with a pumpkin that weighs 1,756 pounds. This pumpkin squashed the old record by about 30 pounds.

Morgan's pumpkin, along with many others, will be on display, decorated, or turned into boats for next weekend's events at the PumpkinFest.

