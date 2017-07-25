New contract is Dumoulin's cherry on top of Stanley Cup win

Brian Dumoulin of the Pittsburgh Penguins plays against the Nashville Predators during the third period of Game Four of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 5, 2017 (Photo: Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin has turned his steady play for the Stanley Cup champions into a new contract.



Dumoulin and the team agreed to a six-year deal on Monday that will run through the 2022-23 season and will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year.

As the only Stanley Cup winner to be born in Maine, Biddeford's Brian Dumoulin was recognized for his achievement at the Maine State House on July 20

The 25-year-old Dumoulin had three goals and 11 assists during Pittsburgh's run to the Cup this spring and hasn't missed a playoff game during the team's sprint to back-to-back titles.



Dumoulin averaged a team-high 21:59 of ice time this postseason, and his plus-9 rating was best among Penguins defensemen. Dumoulin was forced to take on a larger roll this spring after injuries forced Kris Letang to miss the playoffs.

