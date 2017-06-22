New business in Lewiston bringing Mainers home

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For Danielle Snow, opening a new office in Lewiston meant coming back to her hometown, after roughly two decades in California. Snow is senior Vice President of Grand Rounds, a San Francisco -based business that helps people navigate the health care system.

Grand Rounds decided to open an east coast headquarters, and after checking out 30 potential communities, it selected Lewiston. Snow said she hoped her influence helped that decision.

"I've wanted to come back to Maine," she said. "Now I get to come back and bring jobs to my home town. What's not to like about that?"

Grand Rounds contracts with large employers to help their employees work their way through the health care system. CEO and co-founder Owen Tripp said they use extensive data research to help identify the best treatments and providers, and even help patients consult by phone and video with national experts to help plan their treatment.

Tripp said staff members then make appointments, help the patient with other arrangements and even do follow-up checks on their progress. He said the service leads to happier and healthier employees, less absence from work and fewer repeat medical visits, so it saves employers money in the long run.

Grand Rounds has more than 300 employees nationwide, and currently has 35 people working in Lewiston in the former Bates Mill #6. He says they hope to expand that workforce to as many as 200 within five years, and also hope to add more technology and other staff.

The arrival of Grand Rounds is being praised by Peter DelGreco, president of the business development group Maine & Co. He said having a business like Grand Rounds select Maine and Lewiston can send a message to other companies that the state and city are good places to do business, and may, in turn, help attract some others to locate here.

The business is also helping some Maine natives return to their home state to work. Danielle Snow said that two other Maine natives working for the company have returned to the state to help staff the new office, and that several staff members in California wanted to relocate to Maine. Snow said she also thinks the types of job opportunities at Grand Rounds can help attract more young people to live and work in Maine.

© 2017 WCSH-TV