'Never seen anything like that' : defense attorney on Sanborn bail

The case of Anthony Sanborn is full of superlatives and firsts.

According to local defense attorneys, the way they look at evidence could change because of it.

As a reminder, Sanborn was allowed to leave jail yesterday after making a $25,000 bail

A judge allowed him that option after a key witness in Sanborn's trial from 25 years ago recanted her testimony, saying she didn't see him commit the murder for which he was convicted.

Jon Gayle, a criminal defense attorney for over 20 years, was in the courtroom when Sanborn was granted bail.

He says a case like this one is extremely rare and could change the way defense attorneys scrutinize evidence collected by the state.

“I think it changes things to a certain degree,” said Gayle. “I've never seen anything like that in court yesterday, a witness recanting her testimony completely on a murder case. If anything, defense attorneys will look at their evidence in a way that's still more critical than we have been.”

Sanborn is far from a free man.

The two detectives involved in the investigation that led to Sanborn’s conviction may testify in defense of their evidence collection.

The judge for his case must decide if that conviction should be vacated.

The state must then decide if Sanborn should get a retrial.

