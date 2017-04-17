Neighbors offer help after fire destroys North Berwick home

NORTH BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Cities and towns across Maine saw record high temperatures on Easter Sunday. That, coupled with strong winds, spelled trouble for a family in North Berwick.

Firefighters say a fire that started near the back porch spread quickly and destroyed a home on the Randall Road.

Jack Goodwin says he lived in the home with his daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, ages ten and eleven. No one was hurt in the fire, but Goodwin says he was not able to recuse his cat before he had to evacuate. Donations have started to pour in at North Berwick Elementary where the children attend school. The principal, Ron Robert, says that type of giving is no surprise in this tight knit community.

Donations are being accepted at Kennebunk Savings Bank through the William Hill Firefighters Fire Victim Fund. Those who send checks are asked to write "Duquette Family" in the memo line.

