NCAA long jump title belongs to Kate the Great

Kate Hall stretching (Photo: NECN)

EUGENE, Ore. (NEWS CENTER) -- A winning leap at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships has a star athlete from Maine jumping for joy.

Kate Hall from Casco competes for the University of Georgia.

Kate Hall (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

She was the top finisher in long jump at the meet in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday night. Her best jump measured 6.73 meters.

Hall's closest competition was also a Georgia teammate. Only .02 meter separated the jumps by Hall and Keturah Orji.

