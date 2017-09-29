Navy Secretary professes 'great faith' in BIW

With two new destroyer contracts on the horizon, U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer forsees a bright and busy future ahead of Bath Iron Works

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Secretary of the Navy, Richard Spencer, says the Navy has "great faith in Bath Iron Works."

The Secretary met at BIW Friday morning with company leaders and members of Maine's Congressional delegation. The visit comes a day after the Navy agreed to contracts for two new destroyers to be built at the yard. Those ships had been in the planning and negotiating stages for months, but signing of contracts means the work can move forward.

Sen. Susan Collins takes her turn at the podium as the Maine Congressional delegation welcomes Navy Secretary Richard Spencer to Bath Iron Works

Spencer said the Navy needs more ships, and that talks will start soon with Congress about the next set of contracts and how many additional destroyers the Navy will build.

© 2017 WCSH-TV