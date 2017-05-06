Navy SEAL killed in action in Somalia was from Maine

Courtesy: US Navy

MOGADISHU, Somali (NEWS CENTER)-- The Department of Defense announced on Saturday the death of Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken of Falmouth. He was 38-years-old.

According to a family friend, Milliken grew up in Falmouth and is a graduate of Falmouth High School. Milliken lived with his family in Virginia.

Milliken was killed and two others were wounded when they were attacked while on a mission, according to US Africa Command.

A US military official confirmed Milliken is the first U.S. service member killed in action in Somalia since 1993, when two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down and 18 American soldiers were killed in the Battle for Mogadishu.

The incident occurred Thursday during an operation against local al Qaeda affiliate al Shabaab west of Mogadishu.

The US troops were part of an ongoing US military program to advise and assist Somali ground forces.

Milliken’s enlisted in the Navy in 2002 and quickly entered the SEALs . He was based on the East Coast since 2004.

His awards include Bronze Star with Combat “V” (4), Joint Service Commendation Medal (2) and Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat “V.”

“Senior Chief Kyle Milliken embodied the warrior spirit and toughness infused in our very best Navy SEALs,” Rear Adm. Timothy Szymanski, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command said in a Saturday statement.

“His sacrifice is a stark reminder that Naval Special Operators are forward doing their job, confronting terrorism overseas to prevent evil from reaching our shores.”

