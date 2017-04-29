NEWS CENTER -- To help the drug epidemic here in Maine, today is National Drug Take Back Day.
Today's event runs from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Turn in your unused, unwanted or expired medications for safe disposal. This includes prescription, over-the-counter or veterinary pills, drops and ointments.
The organizers also ask that remove any personal identifying info from the label.
Things NOT to give:
- Thermometers
- Batteries
- Durable medical equipment
- Intravenous solutions
- Injectables
- Syringes
- Any other illicit substance
To find out where you can go to drop off your drugs click on the link below:
Find Your Drop-off Location Here
