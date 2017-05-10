Naples woman's emotional plea to bring her husband home

Sandra and Otto

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents picked up Otto Morales-Caballeros on April 12th as he was driving to work.

Sandra Scribner Merlim says it's all because of a mistake he made when he entered the country at 16-years-old; his employer gave him a fake social security number to start working. "At the time, Daniel didn't understand the legal repercussions," Merlim said about her husband; Daniel was a nickname for him. "He just wanted the chance to work."

He faced that mistake in court three years ago, and his wife says he's been working twice as long to become a legal citizen.

"Starting in 2006, we applied for asylum; we applied for withholding from removal," said Merlim. "We applied for pretty much everything we could and every one of them was denied, including his final appeal, because they said he didn't apply in his first year here; that was the only reason."

The two lived in Naples, and have been together for 11 years. "Otto is also a Mainer," said Merlim, who grew up in Maine. "He has lived here and worked here for many years. He has strong Maine values and strong family values."

Merlim can't stop her husband from leaving the country, but she has started a waiver process.

