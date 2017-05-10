Doctor's office (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CONCORD, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — Health officials in New Hampshire are meeting Thursday to talk about an investigation into a cancer cluster in the Seacoast Region.

RELATED ARTICLE: New Hampshire to monitor cluster of rare cancer in kids

The state's department of health and human services has been investigating a higher than usual number of childhood cancers there.

They will talk about whether there have been any kind of exposures that may have contributed to the cluster.

© 2017 WCSH-TV