Murders graphically recounted at Balcer hearing

Andrew Balcer awaits a judge's decision as to whether he will be tried as an adult or juvenile

***EXPLICIT CONTENT WARNING; readers may find details in the following story disturbing***

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The evidence laid before a judge was gruesome at the hearing to decide if Andrew Balcer will be tried as an adult on charges of killing his parents.

Police said Andrew Balcer killed his parents, Alice and Antonio Balcer, by stabbing them to death at their home in Winthrop on October 31, 2016. Also home at the time was Andrew's older brother, Christopher, but he was allowed to leave.

Andrew Balcer was 17 years old at the time of the murders, but he has since turned 18. Prosecutors for the state filed a petition to have him tried as an adult. Balcer's attorney opposes the request.

This photo posted in September 2016 to Alice Balcer's Facebook shows Andrew Balcer, then 17, and his mother Alice, following a running competition. (Photo: Facebook photo, via Kennebec Journal)

The judge who will decide on the petition heard both sides make their cases on Wednesday in Augusta. Police who responded to the murders testified that Balcer was covered in blood and giggled as they confronted him. Once in custody, police said Balcer calmly answered their questions about the murders.

Balcer's voice could be heard as his 911 call was played in court. When the dispatcher asked why he killed his parents, Balcer responded "I don't know" in a tone described as upbeat.

In contrast to the lack of remorse described by police in the immediate aftermath of the murders, Balcer was seen in court wiping his eyes during testimony about the discovery of his mother's body.

