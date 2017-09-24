Murder trial of Robert Burton begins

Burton enters not guilty pleas (Photo: WLBZ)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The murder trial of an Abbot man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and leading police on the longest manhunt in Maine history is getting underway.



Robert Burton is charged with killing Stephanie Gebo at her home in Parkman in June 2015.



A jury was selected late last week and opening statements are set for Monday.



Police say Gebo feared Burton and slept with a gun under her pillow after they broke up. The 40-year-old Burton pleaded not guilty to killing Gebo, who was bound with duct tape and shot.



Burton turned himself in to police in August 2015. He'd been on the run for 68 days, making it one of the longest manhunts in state history.

© 2017 Associated Press