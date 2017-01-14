Murder charge for mother after baby's death

TROY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A seven-week old baby was pronounced dead on Thursday night and his mother was charged with murder.

32- year- old Miranda Hopkins is being held at the Waldo County jail after being charged with the death of her newborn son- Jaxson Hopkins.

Emergency crews responded to her trailer home in Troy after Hopkins reported the baby was unresponsive.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and results of an autopsy have not been released. People who live nearby wonder exactly what happened.

“It's just so sad and the fact that she had two other children... I thought something bad really must have happened and I don't know what it was,” said Norma Rossel.

“I don't know what to say. It kind of takes you.... it hits you in the heart, it hits close to home,” said Randolph West. “It was shocking in a small community like this when something like that comes out.”

The other two children (ages 6 and 8) are staying with relatives. Hopkins is expected to make her first court appearance on Tuesday in Belfast.

