Multiple cars involved in crashes on I-295

YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Maine Turnpike says several cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around mile 15 in the southbound lane of I-259. The crash seriously slowed the morning commute from Augusta to Falmouth and from Freeport to the Yarmouth area.

Other crashes at mile 18 and mile 20 on I-295 also added to the delays.

No injuries have been reported.

