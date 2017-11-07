Multiple cars involved in crashes on I-295

YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Maine Turnpike says several cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around mile 15 in the southbound lane of I-259. The crash seriously slowed the morning commute from Augusta to Falmouth and from Freeport to the Yarmouth area.
Other crashes at mile 18 and mile 20 on I-295 also added to the delays.
No injuries have been reported.
