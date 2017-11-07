WCSH
Close

Multiple cars involved in crashes on I-295

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 9:11 AM. EST November 07, 2017

YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Maine Turnpike says several cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened around mile 15 in the southbound lane of I-259.  The crash seriously slowed the morning commute from Augusta to Falmouth and from Freeport to the Yarmouth area. 

Other crashes at mile 18 and mile 20 on I-295 also added to the delays. 

No injuries have been reported. 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories