Multiple agencies respond to standoff in Buckfield

BUCKFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Law enforcement responded to a standoff late Thursday night in Buckfield involving a man inside a home.

An Oxford County deputy confirmed the standoff on Tucker Road early Friday morning.

The deputy told NEWS CENTER the man may have a knife, but was not certain.

State police's tactical team was on scene.

No word yet on whether there is anyone else involved.

This story is developing.

