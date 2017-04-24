Apartment fire in Augusta on Mt Vernon Ave.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Mt. Vernon Avenue in Augusta has been closed Monday afternoon because of a house fire. According to Lt Chris Massey with the Augusta Police Department, the fully involved fire is at an apartment building at 94 Mt Vernon Avenue. None of the tenants were injured in the 2-unit building but one pet was lost in the fire. Massey says they are asking people to seek alternative routes this evening. No other information is available.

