MSP investigating after Wells Police cruiser runs over drunk driving suspect

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An investigation is underway after a police cruiser in Wells ran over a drunk driving suspect, according to officials.

Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland said the suspect, 36-year-old Keith Lee of Brandon, Florida, is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for non-life threatening injuries.

Wells Police were called to the X-tra Mart parking lot on Post Road Wednesday night for an erratic driver, according to McCausland. After a series of sobriety tests, Lee allegedly ran off into a nearby field. Two officers ran after him.

A third officer, Steven McDonald, drove the cruiser into the field to assist in Lee's apprehension. Officials say that's when Lee fell, and the cruiser ran over him.

Maine State Police are investigating at the request of the Wells Police Department.

McCausland said Lee is expected to face a number of charges from Wells Police once he is released from the hospital.

