MSNBC hosts help Seeds of Peace celebrate 25th anniversary

ARUNDEL, Maine (AP) - Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC's Morning Joe are in Maine to help Seeds of Peace celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Speakers at the event Friday evening at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel include two Seeds of Peace campers and executive director Leslie Lewin.

The camp was founded by the late foreign correspondent John Wallach, who brought a group of Israeli and Arab teens to a Maine lake in 1993 with a goal of finding common ground. Over the years, it's expanded to include youth from other trouble spots - and even teens from the United States.

More than 6,000 people have graduated from the program, some of whom have become politicians, business leaders and journalists.

