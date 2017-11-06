Mr. and Mrs. Fish head into semi-retirement

Jeff and Deb Sandler are commonly known as Mr. and Mrs. Fish. They met on the job and eventually became Mr and Mrs. Sandler as well. (Photo: WCSH)

GORHAM, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Wherever they go, Jeff and Deb Sandler meet children they have taught as Mr. and Mrs. Fish, The couple uses costumes and humor to teach Marine Sciences. They are extremely dynamic educators considered among the very best.

Based out of Southern Maine Community College, they have visited 20 countries and 30 states. For forty years, they ran a highly successful summer program called Fish Camp.

They ran their last camp in the summer of 2017. However, they will continue with their visits to schools and other educational venues.

