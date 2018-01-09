MPUC wants more public comment on Aqua Ventus contract

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 12: Turbines of the new Burbo Bank off shore wind farm lay in the wake of a maintenance boat in the mouth of the River Mersey on May 12, 2008 in Liverpool, England. The Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm comprises 25 wind turbines and is situated on the Burbo Flats in Liverpool Bay at the entrance to the River Mersey, approximately 6.4km (4.0 miles) from the Sefton coastline and 7.2km (4.5 miles) from North Wirral. The wind farm is capable of generating up to 90MW (megawatts) of clean, environmentally sustainable electricity. This is enough power for approximately 80,000 homes. The site is run by Danish energy company Dong Energy. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Furlong, 2008 Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission has delayed action on a power contract for the Aqua Ventus offshore wind pilot project near Monhegan Island.



Regulators on Tuesday cited changing energy markets for delaying a long-term contract between Maine Aqua Ventus and Central Maine Power Co.



More public comments will be taken before a final decision.



The panel contends the nation's energy outlook has changed since 2014 when initial approval was given to a proposed "term sheet."



But Aqua Ventus counsel Anthony Buxton said the electricity target prices will be competitive if the project reaches commercial scale.



He said millions of dollars have been spent on the demonstration project and that the University of Maine-designed floating wind turbines ar critical to the state's economy with the potential to create thousands of jobs.

