Movies in Maine: Bill would give more incentives to film producers

(NEWS CENTER) -- Do you ever wonder why a lot of Maine-based films aren't shot here in Maine? Supporters of a new bill in front of the Maine legislature will tell you it's because Maine is not competitive with other state's production and wage reimbursement rates.

LD 1450 aims to change that, and it just received bipartisan stamp of approval from the taxation committee.

Similar bills have been in front of the Maine legislature before, with opponents seeing them as tax breaks for the rich. But Repulican Senator Dana Dow, the chair of the taxation committee, says this bill is more reasonable than past proposals, and is "Maine" sized to fit our resources. Democratic Senator Susan Deschambault brought the bill forward after she saw the economic impact a recent film shoot had on the Biddeford area. Scott Taylor produced a movie there last fall called "Holly Star." Taylor says his production spent $350,000 on payroll for Maine workers. He says he thinks this bill would not only create Maine jobs, but would allow more independent filmmakers to train Mainers to work in the business, so they'll be ready to go if Hollywood comes a-knocking.

The bill will now go to senate for initial votes.

