Motoryclist dies in crash with tractor trailer

LIMERICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon after colliding with a tractor trailer, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bill King says they responded to Central Avenue (Route 11) to the crash around 2 p.m.

The motorcyclist, 66-year-old Jay Traunig of Cornish, was killed instantly, according to the sheriff.

Authorities say they found that Traunig was traveling east toward Limerick Center and attempted to pass the tractor trailer after it began to take a left-hand turn. Traunig crashed into the driver's side of the truck, operated by 65-year-old David Zaitlin of Saco.

Traunig was not wearing a helmet.

