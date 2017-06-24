Motorist indicted for manslaughter for passenger's death

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - An investigation into a fatal crash that killed a man last month has led to manslaughter charges against the driver.



Police say 21-year-old Tyler Goucher of Wayne was legally drunk when his pickup truck left the roadway and crashed in Mount Vernon.



His passenger, 19-year-old Ethan Russell of Wayne, died at the scene. Another passenger and Goucher were seriously wounded.



Goucher, who was arrested Thursday and freed on $5,000 bail, couldn't be reached immediately for comment. It was not known if he had a defense lawyer.

