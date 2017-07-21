Motorcyclist suffers severe head injury after crash with car

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Route 2, according to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster says 55-year-old John Grace of Meredith, NH was traveling Easton Route 2 and was struck at the intersection of Perkins Street. That driver, 73-year-old John Kennard of Madison, was traveling North on Perkins Street.

An investigation found Grace failed to stop at a red light at the intersection. He was not wearing a helmet.

Kennard and his passenger, 74-year-old Ruth Kennard of Madison, were both wearing seatbelts and suffered from chest pain. They were transported to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

Grace was transported to Redington Fairview General Hospital, then later life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious head injuries.

© 2017 WCSH-TV